Overview

Dr. Scott Wofford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Wofford works at GastroArkansas in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.