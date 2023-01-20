Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD
Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St Rm 721W, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1026
- 2 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1529
3
Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1529
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I first note that I have never before posted any comments regarding professional services rendered to me. However, given the extraordinary treatment, care and results that I received from Dr. Scott Wolfe and his staff at HSS, I believe that I should share my respect and admiration with others who might be undergoing orthopedic surgery. I can attest to the outstanding professionalism, the kindness with which it was conveyed, and most importantly the superior skill that informed this entire experience which ultimately gave me the use of my hand back from a rather complicated compound wrist fracture. Every interaction with the doctor and his staff from the appointment makers in the office to the occupational therapists with whom I spent dozens of hours was met with patience, warmth, support and efficiency. Dr. Wolfe has my deepest respect and admiration and I recommend him without reservation to anyone who might need such services.
About Dr. Scott Wolfe, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538120597
Education & Certifications
- NY Orthop Hosp-Columbia-Presby Med Ctr|Ny Orthop Hospital Columbia Presby Med Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.