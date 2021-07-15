Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM
Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Woodburn works at
Dr. Woodburn's Office Locations
-
1
Towson6569 N Charles St Ste 702, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 628-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodburn?
Dr Woodburn was wonderful. He is very informative, addressed & treated my foot problem, explained in detail how to correct my bad habits pertaining to walking & improper shoes. He is very professional and is just an extremely nice person! I highly recommend Dr Woodburn!
About Dr. Scott Woodburn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366528911
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodburn accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodburn works at
Dr. Woodburn has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Diabetic Foot Exam and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.