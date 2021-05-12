Dr. Scott Woska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Woska, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Woska, MD
Dr. Scott Woska, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Woska's Office Locations
Shore Orthopaedic Group35 S Gilbert St, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (848) 208-2748
- 2 1215 Highway 70 Ste 1001, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 584-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Doctor Woska after several visits to my Chiropractor for a hit and run accident the later part of 2019 it evolved a tractor trailer. After three epidurals in my neck for a herniated disc in February, then the pandemic hit.Once he was able to get back to work I had another 4 procedures done. Each procedure explained to me thoroughly and my questions answered. He is VERY PROFESSIONAL,caring and takes his time with me. All his office staff are quick to answer questions and emails. He surgical team at The Lakewood Surgery Center and GREAT and they helped me to relax. Being stressed out at each procedure. They kept my talking and laughing. When there was nothing left in his bag of tricks .He recommended a Orthopedic Surgeon to have a look. I would HIGH RECOMMEND DOCTOR WOSKA! HE IS AWESOME!
About Dr. Scott Woska, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326098351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Woska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woska accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woska has seen patients for Acute Postoperative Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Woska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.