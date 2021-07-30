Dr. Scott Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Grace Community Health LLC Inc.2001 W Ferguson Rd Ste 1000, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (903) 595-2283
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-4361
Reflections Hospice of Texas LLC502 E Goode St, Quitman, TX 75783 Directions (903) 595-2283Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Trincare Inc1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good very informative, considerate, professional, explanatory, and dedicated.
About Dr. Scott Wright, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043200785
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
