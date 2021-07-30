Overview

Dr. Scott Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Wright works at Grace Community Health LLC Inc. in Mount Pleasant, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX and Quitman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.