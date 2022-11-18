Dr. Scott Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Wu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Medical Center of Illinois221 NE GLEN OAK AVE, Peoria, IL 61636 Directions (309) 672-4903
- 2 1001 Main St Ste 530, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 672-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From start to finish all were SUPERB and kind!!!! Professional and very knoweledgeble!!!! Compassionate and conacerned!!!! WONDERFUL STAFF AND M.D.
About Dr. Scott Wu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760426308
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.