Dr. Scott Wyman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Wyman, MD
Dr. Scott Wyman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Missoula, MT.
Dr. Wyman works at
Dr. Wyman's Office Locations
Missoula Womens Obgyn2835 Fort Missoula Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 926-1088Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Montana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Wyman was chosen after a terrible experience with another doctor. He listened to concerns, helped me feel calm and is very smart, empathetic and diligent. Be was in communication with the nurses my whole labor (20 hours) and visited us after with a sweet gift. I love going into his office to see him and his sweet nurses. I am so so glad he is my doctor and I know anyone who had him would have a great experience!
About Dr. Scott Wyman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyman has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyman.
