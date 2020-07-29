Dr. Scott Yagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Yagel, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Yagel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater Pllc113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-3285
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment was for a routine colonoscopy. Overall an exceptional visit. Dr. Yagel was professional, interactive, and explained every step of the procedure along with communicating the results. He and the staff met every expectation. I would highly recommend Dr. Yagel.
About Dr. Scott Yagel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yagel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yagel has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yagel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.