Dr. Yapo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Scott Yapo, MD
Dr. Scott Yapo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yapo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yapo's Office Locations
-
1
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1000
- 2 454 Broadway Fl 2, Revere, MA 02151 Directions (781) 485-8170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Scott Yapo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1407199565
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yapo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yapo works at
Dr. Yapo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yapo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yapo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yapo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.