Overview of Dr. Scott Yates, MD

Dr. Scott Yates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Yates works at Center For Executive Medicine in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.