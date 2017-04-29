Dr. Scott Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Young, MD
Dr. Scott Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Rappahannock Area Community Svs600 Jackson St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-3223
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board19254 Rogers Clark Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546 Directions (804) 633-9997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Young is such a Fantastic & very Efficient Dr !! He was so very Patience with us. Here we were seeing a different Dr & had been on a long rocky Journey with no end in sight. Dr Young Quickly rearranged things, & gave us the Correct Formula which has helped us so much. And we are extremely Grateful!!!
About Dr. Scott Young, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
