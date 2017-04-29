Overview of Dr. Scott Young, MD

Dr. Scott Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Young works at Rappahannock Area Community Svs in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Ruther Glen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.