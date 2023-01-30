Overview of Dr. Scott Yun, MD

Dr. Scott Yun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Yun works at PIH Health in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Spermatocele and Vesicoureteral Reflux along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.