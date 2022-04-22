Dr. Scott Zager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Zager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Zager, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zager works at
Locations
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group Inc2241 Wankel Way Ste C, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 983-0922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group400 Camarillo Ranch Rd Ste 205, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 983-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful my Mother has Dr. Zager as her cardiologist. He is very concerned about his patients well being, extremely personable, orders all necessary tests to get to the bottom of health issues, and is thorough in his care of my Mom. We are grateful to have him as her Cardiologist.
About Dr. Scott Zager, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA
- University Of California San Diego
- Washington University St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zager accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zager works at
Dr. Zager has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zager speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.