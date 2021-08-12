Dr. Scott Zahner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Zahner, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Zahner, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Zahner works at
Locations
Womens Health Care of Hinsdale Sc908 N Elm St Ste 300, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 455-1756
Aesthetic & Clinical Dermatology Associates2435 Dean St Ste 2E, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 443-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahner?
I had burning in my eyes, they were blood red, and had really bad dry eye..went to an opthalmolotist, and was treated for an ocular infection, even though i had asked him if I could possibly have blephartism (rosacea on the eyelid and eye)?..he said I did not. Went to Dr. Zahner on a hunch and when I walked into his office, he diagnosed my blephartism and gave me something that day that cleared it..I have not had a problem since.
About Dr. Scott Zahner, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629079462
Education & Certifications
- American Society of Mohs Surgery
- Cook Co Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northern Illinois University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahner works at
Dr. Zahner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.