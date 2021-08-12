Overview

Dr. Scott Zahner, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Zahner works at Aesthetic Clinical Dermatology in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.