Dr. Scott Zashin, MD

Rheumatology
4.9 (47)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Zashin, MD

Dr. Scott Zashin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Zashin works at Scott Zashin MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zashin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 614, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-2812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behcet's Disease Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Nodulosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Primary Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Zashin, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255364048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical School
    Residency
    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Zashin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zashin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zashin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zashin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zashin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zashin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zashin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zashin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

