Dr. Scott Zashin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zashin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Zashin, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Zashin, MD
Dr. Scott Zashin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Zashin's Office Locations
Dallas Office8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 614, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-2812
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Zashin and his team are attentive, kind and very thorough. After multiple visits to several different doctors, he was able to quickly diagnose the serionegative RA that has been bothering me -- and eluding diagnosis -- for years. I'm so grateful for his office's time and attention to detail.
About Dr. Scott Zashin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1255364048
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zashin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zashin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zashin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zashin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zashin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zashin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.