Overview of Dr. Scott Zehnder, MD

Dr. Scott Zehnder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Zehnder works at Motion Orthopaedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.