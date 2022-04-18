Dr. Scott Zehnder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zehnder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Zehnder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Zehnder, MD
Dr. Scott Zehnder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Zehnder's Office Locations
Motion St. Mary's (Satellite Office)1027 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 991-4330Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Motion Orthopaedics633 Emerson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-4330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Zehnder has been a very good one. Total knee replacement surgery went well and after just 2 weeks I went from the walker to the cane. It was only 6 weeks after the surgery and I have already ditched the cane. PT is critical. My incision looks great. Just follow Dr. Zehnder's directions and you will heal well and move on with your life pain free. I'm so happy I had this surgery!
About Dr. Scott Zehnder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104020957
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- St Louis University
- St. Louis University Hospital
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Miami University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zehnder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zehnder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zehnder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zehnder has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zehnder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Zehnder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zehnder.
