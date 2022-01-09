Overview of Dr. Scott Zimmer, MD

Dr. Scott Zimmer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmer works at Ohio Hand Center in Mentor, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Concord Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.