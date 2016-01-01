Dr. Scott Ziporin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziporin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ziporin, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Ziporin, MD
Dr. Scott Ziporin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Ziporin works at
Dr. Ziporin's Office Locations
-
1
Little Company of Mary Hospital Inc2800 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 229-4800
-
2
University of Illinois At Chicago840 S Wood St Ste 376N, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-8459
-
3
Brighton1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 350, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 659-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Vascular & Endovascular Specialists of Colorado11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 210, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8090
-
5
Wound Care2551 W 84th Ave Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 430-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziporin?
About Dr. Scott Ziporin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780804856
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
- Barnes Jewish Hosp
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziporin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziporin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziporin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziporin works at
Dr. Ziporin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziporin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziporin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziporin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziporin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziporin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.