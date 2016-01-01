Overview of Dr. Scott Ziporin, MD

Dr. Scott Ziporin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Ziporin works at Little Company of Mary Hospital Inc in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Brighton, CO, Lakewood, CO and Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.