Overview of Dr. Scott Zuccala, DO
Dr. Scott Zuccala, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Hamburg Regional Gynecology Group240 Red Tail Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Went in with a prolapsed bladder. Dr Zuccala did surgery. Everything went well. I went home after a night in the hospital. The extraordinary thing is that I had no residual pain after I went home. I never even took a painkiller. Very good follow up. Very personable guy.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- SUNY at Buffalo
- Coney Island Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Internal Med
- Canisius College
Dr. Zuccala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuccala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuccala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuccala has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuccala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuccala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuccala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuccala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuccala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.