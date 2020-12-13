Overview

Dr. Scottie King, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. King works at King Family Medical in Garland, TX with other offices in Murphy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.