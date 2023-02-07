Overview of Dr. Scotty Gadlin, MD

Dr. Scotty Gadlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gadlin works at Allied Ankle & Foot Care Ctrs in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.