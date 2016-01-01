Dr. Se Won Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Se Won Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Se Won Lee, MD
Dr. Se Won Lee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Catholic University of Korea and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
MountainView Medical Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 455, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 936-3318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Se Won Lee, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1245423961
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Catholic University of Korea
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
