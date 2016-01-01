Overview of Dr. Se Won Lee, MD

Dr. Se Won Lee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Catholic University of Korea and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at MountainView Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.