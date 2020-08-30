See All Ophthalmologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (92)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD

Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Hunt works at Hunt Cataract Specialists in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Gooch, MD
Dr. John Gooch, MD
4.9 (175)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Mequio, MD
Dr. Michael Mequio, MD
4.9 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD
Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD
4.7 (104)
View Profile

Dr. Hunt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hunt Cataract Specialists
    11938 County Road 101 Ste 130, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 873-7200
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Seaborn M. Hunt III MD PA
    3220 SW 31st Rd Ste 301, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 873-7200
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Farsightedness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?

    Aug 30, 2020
    For two years, I delayed cataract surgery, while I searched for the perfect ophthalmologist. Blessedly, I found Dr. Hunt through friends and research. After my initial visit, my fears diminished and my eyesight has subsequently been restored, as I have just completed surgeries on both eyes. I enthusiastically recommend Dr. Hunt, as he is a caring and skilled doctor and surgeon.
    Bea Terry — Aug 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hunt to family and friends

    Dr. Hunt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hunt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD.

    About Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700826922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Sth Fl/U Sth Fl Vet Admin Med Ctr/Tampa Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Fl/U Fl Hlth Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Seaborn Hunt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.