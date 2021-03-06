Overview of Dr. Seaborn Roddenbery, MD

Dr. Seaborn Roddenbery, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital



Dr. Roddenbery works at COLUMBUS SURGICAL SPECIALISTS, LLC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.