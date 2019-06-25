Dr. Seaborn Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seaborn Wade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seaborn Wade, MD
Dr. Seaborn Wade, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Wade works at
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
Virginia Cancer Institute7501 Right Flank Rd Ste 600, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 392-5414
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was told by my gp that he was referring me to an oncologist, which scared me no end! I met Dr Wade, and was and am very impressed with his knowledge, and consideration! I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, treated with chemo, 8 treatments + over 6 months, lost all my hair, but now am in remission, with an excellent prognosis! I can recommend Dr. Wade highly, he is caring, intelligent, and will always be grateful for his caring and care! Great doctor!
About Dr. Seaborn Wade, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265566772
Education & Certifications
- Med
- Med
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wade has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.