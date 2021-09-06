Dr. Seamus O'Broin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Broin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seamus O'Broin, MD
Overview of Dr. Seamus O'Broin, MD
Dr. Seamus O'Broin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. O'Broin works at
Dr. O'Broin's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Laborists1700 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Broin?
Dr. O'Broin, was amazing. He delivered my baby this past July and I couldn't ask for a better and more confident Doctor.
About Dr. Seamus O'Broin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114140605
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Broin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Broin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Broin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Broin works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Broin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Broin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Broin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Broin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.