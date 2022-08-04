See All Ophthalmologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Sean Adrean, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sean Adrean, MD

Dr. Sean Adrean, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Institute

Dr. Adrean works at Retina Consultants of Orange County in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA, Whittier, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adrean's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 115, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-7345
  2. 2
    Anaheim Eye Institute
    1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 709, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 533-2020
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    6319 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 945-2468
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-7345
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 210, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 814-1134

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Drusen
Chorioretinitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Drusen
Chorioretinitis

Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Sean Adrean and his staff have taken excellent care of my sister who is legally blind and in a motorized wheelchair for about 7-10 years. They have worked hard to maintain her remaining vision and are accommodating at each visit. I always look forward to our visits!
    Regina Grant Peterson — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Adrean, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073566568
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Uc Davis Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Adrean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adrean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adrean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adrean has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adrean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adrean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adrean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

