Dr. Sean Amann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Amann, MD
Dr. Sean Amann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmonds, WA.
Dr. Amann's Office Locations
Edmonds Orthopedic Center7320 216th St SW Ste 320, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 673-3900
Center for Diagnostic Imaging6808 220th St SW Ste 100, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions (425) 921-6500
Proliance Surgeons Inc. P.s.805 Madison St Ste 901, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (425) 673-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amann is very professional. He took his time answering my questions and put me at ease with the surgery. I’m feeling so much better with my new hip and would recommend him to anyone needing this procedure.
About Dr. Sean Amann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1467462861
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Amann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.