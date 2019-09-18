Dr. Sean Ameli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- FL
- West Palm Beach
- Dr. Sean Ameli, MD
Dr. Sean Ameli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Ameli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Ameli works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Ctr Cosmtc&rcnstv Dent4512 N Flagler Dr Ste 301, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-9884Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday1:00pm - 8:00pm
-
2
Trivoli Village, Capella building400 S Rampart Blvd Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 906-1100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ameli?
Excellent Credentials Compassionate, inspires confidence. Excellent staff, caring, efficient. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Sean Ameli, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1801899968
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ameli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ameli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameli works at
Dr. Ameli has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Mitral Valve Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ameli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ameli speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.