Overview

Dr. Sean Ameli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Ameli works at Schrier Family Chiropractic in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Mitral Valve Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.