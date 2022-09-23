See All Periodontists in Grass Valley, CA
Dr. Sean Avera, DDS

Periodontics
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Avera, DDS

Dr. Sean Avera, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Periodontics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Avera works at Avera Sean P DDS Inc. in Grass Valley, CA with other offices in Auburn, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Avera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avera Sean P DDS Inc.
    563 Brunswick Rd Ste 6, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 270-9300
  2. 2
    Auburn Office
    3113 Professional Dr Ste 5, Auburn, CA 95603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 885-0953
  3. 3
    Grass Valley Office
    605 S Auburn St, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 272-1734

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure
Crown Lengthening
Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure
Crown Lengthening

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2022
    The best periodontist. Dr. Avera has done 4 implants on me & I haven't had any problems. The first one was done 18 years ago. Everyone on his staff is very friendly & professional. I highly recommend Dr. Avera
    Janice Chung — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Avera, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245519974
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education
    • UCLA School Of Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Long Beach
