Dr. Sean Avera, DDS
Overview of Dr. Sean Avera, DDS
Dr. Sean Avera, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Periodontics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Avera works at
Dr. Avera's Office Locations
Avera Sean P DDS Inc.563 Brunswick Rd Ste 6, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 270-9300
Auburn Office3113 Professional Dr Ste 5, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 885-0953
Grass Valley Office605 S Auburn St, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 272-1734
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
The best periodontist. Dr. Avera has done 4 implants on me & I haven't had any problems. The first one was done 18 years ago. Everyone on his staff is very friendly & professional. I highly recommend Dr. Avera
About Dr. Sean Avera, DDS
- Periodontics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry
- UCLA School Of Dentistry
- California State University, Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avera speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Avera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avera.
