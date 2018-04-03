See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sean Bahri, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Bahri, MD

Dr. Sean Bahri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George August University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Bahri works at Sean S. Bahri, M.D., Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bahri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Vision Care and Eye Center
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 903, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 631-7577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sean Bahri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, German, Persian and Spanish
    • 1821273137
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    • George August University
    • Ophthalmology
