Overview of Dr. Sean Bahri, MD

Dr. Sean Bahri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George August University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Bahri works at Sean S. Bahri, M.D., Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.