Dr. Sean Bahri, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Bahri, MD
Dr. Sean Bahri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George August University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Bahri's Office Locations
Advanced Vision Care and Eye Center1401 Avocado Ave Ste 903, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 631-7577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best eye Doctor I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Sean Bahri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German, Persian and Spanish
- 1821273137
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- White Memorial Medical Center
- George August University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
