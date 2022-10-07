Overview

Dr. Sean Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Tulane and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Bailey works at Sunset Hills Surgery Center LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fredericktown, MO and Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.