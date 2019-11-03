Overview of Dr. Sean Barnes, MD

Dr. Sean Barnes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at Primecare Of Southeastern Ohio in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.