Dr. Sean Bidic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small Mullica Hill, NJ
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Sean Bidic, MD

Dr. Sean Bidic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mullica Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Bidic works at American Surgical Arts in Mullica Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bidic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Surgical Arts
    199 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sean Bidic, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1730124256
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
    • UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bidic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bidic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bidic works at American Surgical Arts in Mullica Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bidic’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

