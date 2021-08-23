Dr. Bidic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Bidic, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Bidic, MD
Dr. Sean Bidic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mullica Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Bidic's Office Locations
American Surgical Arts199 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bidic?
Today marks the day 10 years ago that Dr.Bidic did the reconstruction on my breasts due to a recurrence of breast cancer.I am forever grateful to him for allowing me to lead a life where I am cancer free and I wake up every day and feel good about myself. He is a remarkable surgeon who is also empathetic. That’s a win win ! Thank You, Adrianne DiCiano
About Dr. Sean Bidic, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bidic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bidic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.