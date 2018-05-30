Overview of Dr. Sean Blake

Dr. Sean Blake is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Blake works at Saint Francis Emergency in Columbus, GA with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.