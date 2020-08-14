Overview of Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD

Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Blaydon works at TOC Eye and Face in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.