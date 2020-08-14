See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD

Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Blaydon works at TOC Eye and Face in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blaydon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oculoplastic Consultants
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141
  2. 2
    TOC Eye and Face
    4207 James Casey St Ste 306, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141
  3. 3
    TOC Eye and Face
    1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste C4, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-2141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730170622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Oculoplastic Consultants
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaydon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaydon has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaydon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaydon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaydon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaydon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaydon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

