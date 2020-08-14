Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD
Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Blaydon's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oculoplastic Consultants3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-2141
-
2
TOC Eye and Face4207 James Casey St Ste 306, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 458-2141
-
3
TOC Eye and Face1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste C4, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 458-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sean Blaydon is extremely patient and explains things in details. He also cares very much AFTER the surgery, to make sure you are happy with the result. I would absolutely recommend him.
About Dr. Sean Blaydon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Oculoplastic Consultants
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaydon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaydon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaydon has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaydon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaydon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaydon.
