Dr. Sean Boutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Boutros, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Boutros, MD
Dr. Sean Boutros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Boutros works at
Dr. Boutros' Office Locations
-
1
Houston Plastic Craniofacial and Sinus Surgery9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (346) 803-2991Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boutros?
I came to Dr. Boutros as a breast cancer patient who was about to have a mastectomy and was sent to him for breast reconstruction. As if the cancer were not enough, I also have two other major medical conditions which can be easily aggravated in significant ways by surgeries. So, it is natural that I'd be feeling great concern and anxiety over my upcoming procedures. After carefully considering my circumstances, Dr. Boutros felt strongly that diep flap reconstruction would ultimately be best for me. He did an excellent job with that surgery, and now I'm about to have "part 2" of reconstruction with him. I have so greatly appreciated his patience with me when I bring up my other medical issues and concerns all throughout this time. Dr. Boutros is known internationally as an exceptional surgeon for diep flap and is very passionate about his work. His staff is extremely warm and helpful every step of the way. His offices and the attached surgical center are wonderful.
About Dr. Sean Boutros, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154319598
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boutros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutros accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutros works at
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.