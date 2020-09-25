Overview

Dr. Sean Brady, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Brady works at Kaleida Health in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.