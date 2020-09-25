Dr. Sean Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Brady, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-2050Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
UBMD Amherst Office1020 Youngs Rd Ste 110, Amherst, NY 14221 Directions (716) 961-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
a doctor that cares about your well being, highly recommended!
About Dr. Sean Brady, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1356583124
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- University of Rochester
- Northeastern University
- Allergy & Immunology
