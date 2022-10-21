Dr. Sean Branch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Branch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Branch, DO is a Dermatologist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Branch works at
Locations
-
1
Proper Dermatology85 Bay Bridge Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 735-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Branch?
Very enjoyable, thorough, and helpful. Happy to have him here in Gulf Breeze.
About Dr. Sean Branch, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124333232
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branch works at
Dr. Branch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.