Dr. Sean Brimacombe, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Brimacombe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane Sch Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Locations
1
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Specialty Orthopaedic Surgery9700 N 91st St Ste B108, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (623) 683-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Honorhealth Thompson Peak Wound Clinic7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 324-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brimacombe is superior in wound care! He’ll keep you from having wounds revised by a plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Sean Brimacombe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1427105048
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Tulane Sch Med
- Illinois Wesleyan university
Dr. Brimacombe has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brimacombe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
