Overview of Dr. Sean Cain, MD

Dr. Sean Cain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Cain works at Specialty Outpatient Center in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.