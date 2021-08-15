Overview of Dr. Sean Calloway, MD

Dr. Sean Calloway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis, IN and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Calloway works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.