Dr. Sean Calloway, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Calloway, MD
Dr. Sean Calloway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis, IN and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Calloway's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-4723
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calloway was great to work with. After dislocating my shoulder multiple times he suggested latarjet procedure. I am now 9 months post surgery and my shoulder feels great, my incision heald very well. I have no pain, no popping, my mobility is great and my shoulder feels secure again witch I am very thankful as I do tree work and need to use my shoulders a lot. Dr. Calloway patiently answered every question I had thoroughly and I believe he set me up for the best recovery possible. Every Dr. at St. Frances my family or myself has worked with has be great, I would definitely recommend working with St. Frances hospitals and Dr. Calloway.
About Dr. Sean Calloway, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780979856
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Institute - Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group Santa Monica, CA
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Campbell Clinic Memphis, TN
- Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis, IN
- Notre Dame
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calloway accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calloway has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Calloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.