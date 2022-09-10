Overview of Dr. Sean Cao, MD

Dr. Sean Cao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.



Dr. Cao works at Parkinsons Movement & Disorder Medical Group Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.