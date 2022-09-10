Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Cao, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Cao, MD
Dr. Sean Cao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Cao works at
Dr. Cao's Office Locations
Parkinsons Movement & Disorder Medical Group Inc.9940 Talbert Ave Ste 204, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5790
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5790MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr removed cancerous tumor close to dangerous part of my liver. we met with him and procedure happened days after. I can not thank you enough for saving my life and restoring me back to my family. I’m now home healing… again god bless you Dr.
About Dr. Sean Cao, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558360966
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cao has seen patients for Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cao speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
