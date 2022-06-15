Dr. Sean Castellucci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Castellucci, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Castellucci, DO
Dr. Sean Castellucci, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Castellucci works at
Dr. Castellucci's Office Locations
Urology Partners - Lakewood Ranch Medical Office Building II6310 Health Park Way Ste 100, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 274-4195
Urology Partners - Riverwalk Professional Park200 3rd Ave W Ste 210, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 477-4456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him since 2011 and he is absolutely fabulous HOWEVER.................the office is the worst ever. I have even spoken to him about it and he agrees - says they are working on it. NEVER answer phone, cancel appointments all the time AT THE LAST MINUTE, do not tell the truth about all their mistakes, wait until last minute to request forms for surgery which gives you no time to get them - say we will just have to reschedule your surgery with no concern about all the arrangements you have had to make to have surgery, do not tell the truth about why appointments are being changed, dont refill the correct prescriptions, never have the same information about you or your situation, no one is on the same page, give you antibiotics for no reason and refuse to change them or take you off of them when you tell them you are extremely ill from them - want to blame everything thing on you - the new nurse manager NANCY needs to work in a place where there are no people -
About Dr. Sean Castellucci, DO
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487869400
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellucci works at
Dr. Castellucci has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.