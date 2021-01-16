Overview of Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD

Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.