Dr. Sean Cleary, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sean Cleary, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Cleary works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Laparotomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laparotomy
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Laparotomy
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy

Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholecystoenterostomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sean Cleary, MD

    • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
    • English
    • 1134665003
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Cleary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cleary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cleary works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Cleary’s profile.

    Dr. Cleary has seen patients for Laparotomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cleary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

