Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinefelter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD
Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa|University of Iowa and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Clinefelter works at
Dr. Clinefelter's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Source Solutions, Inc.2790 Clay Edwards Dr, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clinefelter?
My case is rather complex as I have had several surgeries on my lower back, as well as many other joint and and broken bone repairs. I really appreciate the fact that Dr. Clinefelter was willing to try the full spectrum of possible pain relief for me. I am still struggling, but appreciate the time and effort he has put into my case.
About Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD
- Pain Management
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447332168
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Women's Hospital
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa|University of Iowa
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clinefelter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinefelter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clinefelter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clinefelter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinefelter works at
Dr. Clinefelter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clinefelter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinefelter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinefelter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinefelter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinefelter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.