Overview of Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD

Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa|University of Iowa and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Clinefelter works at Pain Source Solutions, Inc. in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.