Dr. Sean Curran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Curran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Curran works at
Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Assoc825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 400, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Among the best out there
About Dr. Sean Curran, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1699709071
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran works at
Dr. Curran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.