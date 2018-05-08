Dr. Sean Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Curtin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Curtin, MD
Dr. Sean Curtin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their fellowship with U MD Med System
Dr. Curtin works at
Dr. Curtin's Office Locations
MedStar FMSC/GSH/UMH Ortho at Bel Air12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 877-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After having a hip surgeon tell me my problem was my lower back and doing back therapy and pain management as a result, i felt awful. Dr Curtin is an ortho specialist but doesn’t do surgeries. He was perfect to do the right tests, determine with tests my problem was severe hip arthritis and recommend surgery. I was so happy to get a real diagnosis that made sense. He referred me to a surgeon and I am now recovering from a hip replacement. I am looking forward to mobility!!
About Dr. Sean Curtin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- U MD Med System
- U MD
Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.