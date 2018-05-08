See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Sean Curtin, MD

Sports Medicine
3.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Bel Air, MD
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Curtin, MD

Dr. Sean Curtin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their fellowship with U MD Med System

Dr. Curtin works at MedStar Health in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curtin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MedStar FMSC/GSH/UMH Ortho at Bel Air
    12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 877-8088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ligament Disorders
Non-Surgical Pain Management
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ligament Disorders
Non-Surgical Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sean Curtin, MD.

    About Dr. Sean Curtin, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497750087
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U MD Med System
    Internship
    • U MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

