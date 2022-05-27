See All Pediatricians in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Sean Diamond, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Diamond, MD

Dr. Sean Diamond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.

Dr. Diamond works at Loyola Center Health Orland Prk in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diamond's Office Locations

    Loyola Center Health Orland Prk
    16621 107TH ST, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 873-7350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2022
    He is the best. Exceptional doctor. Worth the wait. We have been seeing him for almost 20 years. Very thorough, always questions, very patient, and simplifies the complex. He is very responsive to concerns/calls and updates accordingly. I have referred several of my friends to Dr. Diamond and they give him five stars.
    May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Diamond, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023082161
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diamond works at Loyola Center Health Orland Prk in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Diamond’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

